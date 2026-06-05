At $6,995, Would You Fly To Buy This Incredibly Low-Mileage 1976 Pontiac Sunbird?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Pontiac Sunbird masks its Chevy Vega origins well. With a V6 engine and manual gearbox, it was also probably unexpectedly fun to drive when new. That makes it odd that it's done so little driving. Let's decide what all that pent-up potential might actually be worth.

We've had quite the run of small cars here this week, what with the Mini we saw on Monday, the Scion iQ on Tuesday, and the capper, a single-cylinder-powered 1967 King Midget just yesterday. To be fair, we did have a romper-stomper V8-powered Chevy SS in the middle there as sort of a gas-sucking palate cleanser.

Maybe it's the crazy-high gas prices, or perhaps it's a malaise over decadent excesses, but those small cars won our collective hearts. Unfortunately for its seller, the smallest of the lot—the King Midget—didn't win when it came to its value proposition. It proved too crude, quirky, and compromised to command the $7,000 asked for its sale. As a result, when we tallied the vote, the King was dethroned in an 85% 'No Dice' loss.