Florida Couple Brings Child Along For Real Life Grand Theft Auto

"Take your child to work day" can be either awesome or awful, depending on the situation. This one is squarely on the awful side, as a young child joined her parents on at least one job of grand theft auto, reports NBC Miami. I don't mean the video game, but stealing cars in real life.

It seems that Jeyson Javier and Daniela Alfonso Dominguez were already under suspicion, as the Broward Sheriff's Office Burglary Apprehension Team was following the Honda Civic that Javier was driving. Detectives watched him pull over, get out from the driver's seat (with a skateboard, adds Local 10), and enter an apartment complex parking lot in Hollywood, Florida. He then allegedly broke into a 2025 Honda CR-V, quickly reprogrammed it, and drove away.

The Civic, presumably with Dominguez at the wheel, followed Javier to another apartment complex in Miami Gardens. Detectives believe he ripped out a GPS, then left the CR-V and returned to the Civic. "This is consistent with (the) suspect utilizing an apartment complex as a cool down location for the stolen vehicle," the arrest report stated.