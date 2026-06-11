Florida Couple Brings Child Along For Real Life Grand Theft Auto
"Take your child to work day" can be either awesome or awful, depending on the situation. This one is squarely on the awful side, as a young child joined her parents on at least one job of grand theft auto, reports NBC Miami. I don't mean the video game, but stealing cars in real life.
It seems that Jeyson Javier and Daniela Alfonso Dominguez were already under suspicion, as the Broward Sheriff's Office Burglary Apprehension Team was following the Honda Civic that Javier was driving. Detectives watched him pull over, get out from the driver's seat (with a skateboard, adds Local 10), and enter an apartment complex parking lot in Hollywood, Florida. He then allegedly broke into a 2025 Honda CR-V, quickly reprogrammed it, and drove away.
The Civic, presumably with Dominguez at the wheel, followed Javier to another apartment complex in Miami Gardens. Detectives believe he ripped out a GPS, then left the CR-V and returned to the Civic. "This is consistent with (the) suspect utilizing an apartment complex as a cool down location for the stolen vehicle," the arrest report stated.
Setting a bad example
After exiting the stolen CR-V, Javier returned to the Civic and drove away. Soon afterward, Broward Sheriffs pulled over and arrested Javier and Dominguez. From NBC Miami:
"Dominguez knew exactly what Javier was doing as he stole a vehicle, utilizing her vehicle to transport both of the[m] to the crime location, followed the stolen vehicle as Javier was driving it, transported the stolen vehicle to two separate locations, and picked up Javier as he stashed the stolen vehicle," the reports said. "Though Dominguez was not the one that actually stole the CRV she assisted and facilitated the crime from beginning until they were arrested."
Inside the Civic, detectives found aftermarket key fobs for Hondas, a tablet to program them, and various thieves' tools to break into vehicles. This isn't surprising, but what is surprising is they also found the couple's daughter asleep in the back seat. At least she slept through it, and wasn't taking notes. Still, "They put [the child's] life in danger as they drove around scouting cars for vehicles to steal and subsequently stealing a vehicle," the arrest report said. That's not exactly role model material.
The couple now faces charges of grand theft auto, possessing burglary tools with intent to use, and child neglect without great bodily harm. Javier also had warrants for grand theft auto, driving with a suspended license, loitering and prowling, and resisting/obstructing. The sleeping child was not charged.