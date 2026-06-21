How Often Should You Replace Your Engine's Oxygen Sensors?

For instance, an issue with the first O2 sensor can hamper your vehicle's fuel efficiency and performance, as well as cause misfiring and rough idling due to fluctuations in the fuel-air mixture. Not enough fuel is called a lean mixture, and it can lead to reduced engine power and extreme heat. However, as we'll discuss below, heat alone isn't usually the concern, but it can be a major factor in sensor failure.

With a rich air-fuel mixture, when there's too much fuel, some of it can pass through the exhaust without being burned. In that case, the O2 sensors can get so fouled that they need to be replaced. But fuel is not the only potential source of sensor contamination. You also have to watch out for coolant and oil leaks. Each can have additives that are especially hard on oxygen sensors, and really, anything that gets into your exhaust that doesn't belong there, including dirt and debris, can damage the delicate O2 sensors.

The situation with downstream sensors is trickier. For example, if one of those breaks down in a car with a fully functioning catalytic converter, there may be no physical sign of trouble at all. Moreover, if the catalytic converter and sensor both stop working properly, you may only pick up on the bad smells coming from the former. Another sign is the ol' check engine light. A failing sensor could be the reason it keeps coming on after it's been cleared — and it could be the reason the light came on in the first place.