Here's What That Burning Smell From Your Car Could Mean

It's never fun to encounter a burning smell when you're out for an otherwise quiet, relaxing drive. Your car relies on a working symphony of over 30,000 parts to get you from point A to B. It also requires a variety of fluids, lubricants, friction materials, and fuel to get going. Everybody loves that new car smell (that is, until you find out that it may cause leukemia or certain cancers), but a burning odor is typically a sign of bad news, meaning one of the many thousands of parts has failed, or oil and lubricants are where they shouldn't be.

Vehicles are no different from their human owners in that they have distinct scents. Without proper care and maintenance (or an occasional shower), your car will start emitting unusual odors, indicating potential failure points. Mold and mildew can wreak havoc on your car's air conditioning system, resulting in a musty smell when operating the A/C. Meanwhile, a strong and pungent gasoline smell may indicate fuel tank leaks or injector issues. However, a burning smell can come from many sources within your vehicle, and it helps to know the most common problems that may cause that charred odor.