Modern Cars Have More Than One Oxygen Sensor: Here's Why

Let's begin with the basics here: An automotive oxygen sensor is part of the exhaust system and does what its name implies, sensing how much oxygen is in the exhaust gases. And that's important for at least two key reasons.

First, there's a sort of magic ratio between how much air and how much fuel should go together in a car's engine to achieve the most efficient combustion — it's called the stoichiometric air/fuel mixture and works out to 14.7 parts air to 1 part fuel. Getting it right is tricky, too, since the amount of oxygen in the air can be affected by not only engine conditions but also the altitude, ambient temperature, barometric pressure, and more.

Too little fuel, a "lean" ratio, cuts engine output and increases the likelihood of detonation, while also boosting the amount of nitrogen-oxide emissions. If the mix runs rich — meaning it has too much gasoline — you can get more power out of the motor, but some of the fuel can remain unburned, pass through the exhaust system, and then find its way into the environment as more dangerous emissions.

So one role oxygen sensors play is determining how close the air/fuel mixture is to its ideal ratio by directly measuring the amount of oxygen left in the exhaust before reaching the catalytic converter. Then, putting a second sensor in place, located downstream of the catalytic converter, can verify how well the latter is doing its job by determining how much oxygen remains at that point in the process. (Our catalytic converter deep dive can explain what's going on inside that component.)