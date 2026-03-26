Florida Man Crashes Ford Mustang Through Airport Fence, Nearly Hits A Taxiing Plane, Then Tries Entering It

A Floridian Ford Mustang driver found a new and exciting place to crash yesterday: Through the locked perimeter gate at Daytona Beach International Airport. The 58-year-old driver who, according to a Facebook post from the Volusia Sheriff's Office, was highly intoxicated, drove through the airport gate, nearly struck a taxiing plane on the secondary runway, then got out of his Mustang and tried to enter the occupied plane. The man was identified as Brian J. Parker from Holly Hill, Florida, a small area that's just a few miles from Daytona Beach International Airport.

After his first unsuccessful attempt at entering a plane, Parker then ran to another aircraft in the area and tried to enter it, too, but an airport operations technician chased him down. The technician pulled Parker out of the second plane and sat him on the tailgate of his work truck. Parker then managed to jump off the tailgate and run toward another plane in the area before he was ultimately apprehended once more and placed in handcuffs.