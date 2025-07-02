Drunk Florida Man Arrested For Chasing, Ramming Into And Shooting At Garbage Truck Driver Following Argument In Wawa Parking Lot

You would think everyone would already know that if you decide to escalate a parking lot argument into a road rage incident that involves chasing down and firing a gun at a local garbage truck driver, you're in for a bad time, but apparently, that isn't the case in Florida. Dade City resident Quinson Croson now faces two attempted murder charges, as well as one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, after an argument that allegedly started in a Wawa parking lot escalated out of control, WFLA News Channel 8 reports.

For those of you who haven't been keeping up with regional gas station chain expansions, no, the "Wawa" part of that sentence is not a typo. You may not be able to find a Wawa in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee or Georgia, but Florida is chock-full of them. Can't have New Jersey's snowbirds going too long without their beloved soft pretzels, after all.

Anyway, according to the cops, Croson got into an argument with a tow garbage driver in the Wawa parking lot at about 5:00 A.M. on Friday, June 27. Apparently, the two men were "acquaintances" and knew each other prior to the shooting spree. Croson is — well, most likely "was" at this point — a manager at LA Billiards, a pool hall and bar in Zephyrhills, and according to the police report, the tow truck driver told him he needed to go home because he was drunk. After that, local authorities say "the encounter quickly escalated."