Vin Diesel Says Four 'Fast And Furious' TV Shows Are Coming, No Matter What The Studio Says

There seems to be almost nothing on Earth that Vin Diesel loves more than the Fast Saga. In fact, as the series hurries to a close sometime in 2025 or 2026 or 2027 or 2028, it appears Diesel isn't willing to let its world go forever. On Monday, he announced that the Fast world would gain four new streaming series on Peacock, despite folks at Peacock saying that it would only get one.

Diesel announced the four series at an NBCUniversal event in New York City, according to the Hollywood Reporter, where he spoke with advertisers and Jimmy Fallon (at press time, it's unclear which of those is more insufferable). Diesel said, in no uncertain terms, that "Peacock is launching four shows from the "Fast and Furious" universe." Despite the confidence of that claim, though, the Hollywood Reporter spoke with someone at Peacock who said there was only one series in development.