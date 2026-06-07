What's Your Favorite Japanese Bubble Car?

Who loves a Japanese bubble car? All of you? Yeah, that's what I thought.

The "Japanese Bubble Economy" symbolized a time when wealth and ingenuity almost had no limits, except for when it eventually did and it crashed hard. (Sounds like something we can all relate to and or expect coming soon to a timeline near you.) Automakers then, flush with cash but struggling for buyers were forced to get really creative in order to stand out to its domestic buyers. There the "bubble" likely established itself as the last era where automakers truly took daring creative chances and tried to do anything remotely interesting. Its results certainly brought enthusiasts an era of incredible cars we can't seem to get enough of more than 30 years later.

I am not by any means an authority on the Japanese Bubble Economy or the list of cars that resulted from it. I should thank Patrick George and Raphael Orlove for their plethora of articles and videos on Jalopnik that provided me an in-depth crash course into the era... and their personal obsessions. When I think of this era, my limited knowledge takes me straight to the kei cars, and honestly, that really does not do the Bubble Car era justice.