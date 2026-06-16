Do Dark Colored Cars Really Get Worse Gas Mileage In Hot Weather?

With rising fuel prices, some people will try anything to improve their gas mileage. And though it sounds ridiculous, some might even consider a white car over a black one, in the hope of saving a few cents at the pumps. But as crazy as it might sound, there is some science to support choosing a lighter-colored car over a darker one.

According to studies published by Berkeley Lab as far back as 2011, vehicles painted silver, white, or light-colored hues reflect about 60% of sunlight and are "easier to air condition to a comfortable temperature," which translates to savings at the pumps. This also means that black cars or dark paint can absorb more heat, and their dark colors can significantly contribute to the greenhouse effect in the cabin.

On a 90°F (32°C) summer day, the temperature inside a vehicle (with closed windows) can reach a scorching 124°F just 30 minutes after parking. Magnifying that scorching heat is the fact that dark-colored cars can also make cities hotter and raise air temperatures by about 3.5°F. All cars can heat up like ovens in the summer, but the reflective nature of silver or white paint can help reduce cabin temperatures by deflecting some of the sun's long-wave radiation.