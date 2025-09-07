Dark-Colored Cars Can Raise Urban Air Temperatures By Several Degrees

The adverse effects of human-caused climate change have really started taking a toll on communities across the globe; 2024 was the hottest year on record, and several regions faced more frequent and deadly flash floods, wildfires, and storms than ever before. In order to combat these rising temperatures, some cities have resorted to painting black asphalt roadways with lighter colored paint, and we might want to start doing the same with our cars. A new study found that dark-colored cars parked in urban areas can raise the air temperature around them by about 3.5°F.

Urban areas are already known to be hotter than other less-developed areas because of black asphalt, dark buildings, and other sources, but until now no one suspected the impact the humble parked car could have on urban temperatures. If you've ever plopped your butt down on a black leather seat that's been sitting in the sun or scorched your fingers on a black steering wheel, you know how much heat dark-colored surfaces can retain. As a new study coming out of Lisbon, Portugal finds, the same goes for the impact that dark cars have on the air.