Watch The OSHA-Free Wild West Labor That Went Into Making A Car Almost A Hundred Years Ago: What's Streaming

The world today is far removed from the things we consume. Machines and technology have allowed most humans to separate themselves from the work that makes the modern day conveniences we mindlessly use and consume on a daily basis. Our brains, used to droll desk jobs couldn't fathom the kind of labor needed today, or a hundred years ago to produce something as complex as the car.

Luckily, plenty of films reveal the fascinating behind-the-scenes labor that went into making a car when wheel spokes were still made of wood for some vehicles. One such film is "Making the Automobile, the 1929 Film: Steel, Rubber, Glass, & Gas," scanned and shared via YouTube's 16mmFilmScan channel. The sepia-toned reel brings viewers along for the ride of vehicle production from the forests of the rubber trees drained for its rubbery elixir of life to the smog-ridden oil fields draining Mother Earth of its black river of life.

Fellow gear heads and connoisseurs of online media, the state of streaming is admittedly overwhelming and underwhelming. While there's never not anything to watch online, the algorithms can only push so much good or interesting content our way. Sometimes a suggestion via word of mouth, or in this case, an article, can help guide us to watch something we would have never found on our own. Join me weekly for "What's Streaming" as I introduce a new video worth adding to your watch later lists.