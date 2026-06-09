Hoonigan Is Going Back To Basics With Project Cars Again

The Hoonigans were once, not that long ago, juggernauts of the YouTube project car scene. I've been watching their projects progress for years, and grew addicted to the relatively inexpensive builds they slapped together and thrashed across the first couple of years on the internet. The slapdash burnout dirtbaggery is what drew me, and countless others, in to their gravitational pull. Some builds were more popular than others, but I watched them intently through the pandemic.

I started to lose interest when the project cars they were building got more expensive, more exotic, and more tied in as promotions for brands. I have typically shied away from four-digit horsepower builds with unlimited budgets and bigger-is-better attitudes, and it was the massive Halo Warthog build series for Microsoft that turned me off. Ironically, I think Hoonigan builds may have actually contributed quite a lot to this inflationary horsepower battle amongst content creators, but I'm hopeful that they're going back to their roots.

That's why we're taking it upon ourselves to highlight some of our favorite underrated builders in a series we're calling Wrenchers You Should Know. After a few years of not really knowing what the channel stood for anymore, it seems the corporate overlords are starting to allow some of the original Hoonigan flavor to blend back in. I'm hopeful that we can return to a regular crew of weirdos slapping some DIY junk together and ripping it around, rather than the big corporate-sponsored four-figure-horsepower slop that they started building when Wheel Pros first took over. Here we go, it's kill all tires time!