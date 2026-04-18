How Ford's Rushed Bronco II Became A Target For Rollover Lawsuits

Ford has had its share of infamous missteps. The Pinto is usually the one that gets called out, but the Bronco II doesn't live in pop-culture infamy the same way — though it arguably should. Ford frantically pushed the Bronco II into the booming two-door SUV segment, and it quickly developed a reputation for deadly rollovers that dragged the brand into years of lawsuits and eye-popping settlements.

The small-but-mighty Ford Bronco II was rolled out for the 1984 model year and was built on the Ford Ranger's chassis. It sat alongside the full-size Bronco in Ford's lineup and targeted a younger demographic. The tall SUV body paired with a relatively narrow stance and short wheelbase are attractive commuter proportions, but they were also the classic recipe for rolling over in emergency maneuvers. Despite knowing the rollover risks, Ford still went forward without fixing the issues in the spirit of being early to the compact SUV segment. And so, the slippery slope began.