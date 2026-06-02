Bad Obsession's 13-Year Mini Project Is Worth Watching From The Start

Time is a cruel mistress. As we stroll merrily along in our day-to-day lives we're completely blind to the fact that time is passing us by. Perhaps one day we embarked on a project to build a weird car that we really liked the idea of, and all of a sudden it's 13 years later and we're still tinkering on the darned thing. The current number one movie in America was directed by a kid who has never lived in a world without YouTube. He was six when Nik Blackhurst and Richard Brunning first started turning wrenches on Project Binky. How is your project car going?

Blending two different kinds of performance car together is one of the great tenets of project car ideation. Usually this amounts to bench racing among your friends, but sometimes the idea gets out of the group chat and into real life. That seems to be what happened when a couple of blokes decided that instead of an all-wheel drive turbocharged Toyota Celica GT4 and a rusty vintage Mini, they should combine the two into a car that looked like a Mini and went like Toyota rally homologation special.

Bad Obsession Motorsport

That's why we're taking it upon ourselves to highlight some of our favorite underrated builders in a new series we're calling Wrenchers You Should Know. Not only do some of these people deserve way more views than they're getting, but they're typically the Do It Yourselfer type, rather than the big corporate-sponsored four-figure-horsepower slop that's dominating your feeds. In each installment we'll introduce you to a cool new builder, talk about some of their work, and give you a few reasons why you should be watching their progress. Here we go, it's time to get the funk out!