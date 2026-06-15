How Volvo's I-See Lets A Semi Truck Memorize Every Hill On Its Route To Save Fuel
Semi-truck drivers, operators, and truck manufacturers are constantly looking for ways to improve mileage. New trucks have evolved with more rounded and aerodynamic designs to save every ounce of fuel. For example, NASA-inspired Airtabs ducting can improve airflow to help save diesel and improve stability. However, Volvo trucks have another ace up their sleeves to save fuel, and it goes beyond streamlining body design or having the world's fastest semi.
Volvo has been using advanced connectivity and software-integrated hardware in its semi-trucks to maximize fuel savings. It starts with the brand's I-Shift automated manual transmission, which uses cutting-edge electronics to select or hold a gear by tirelessly monitoring engine load shifting, terrain grade, road speed, and the truck's weight. In 2013, Volvo released an upgraded version of 2012's I-See, a predictive and intelligent cruise control system that works exclusively with the I-Shift gearbox to help realize better fuel economy. The 2013 I-See update targeted fuel savings on hilly terrain by using preloaded road topography data from a central server (periodically updated) before the truck reaches a steep gradient. Volvo claimed the system saved up to 5% fuel consumption.
The Swedish automaker's I-See PVT-MTM, a 2019 evolution of the PVT-BAS and map-based PVT-MAP versions, uses GPS coordinates and a topography map with information on speed limits, roundabouts, and road curvatures, enabling the system to choose the right gear for a range of driving scenarios and maintain proper speed and supplemental braking for maximum efficiency — especially over hilly terrain. Using that info, the system saved up to 7% fuel when combined with Volvo's D13TC engine.
I-See connectivity and stages spotlight
New Volvo trucks have a Telematics Gateway (TGW) system that obtains updated topography information from a cloud-based server to support I-See. As a truck drives on a hilly road for the first time, I-See transmits information about the local topography into the server. When another truck forges the same terrain, the system will automatically download the information and use software to optimize the truck's acceleration, braking, and gear changes.
Volvo's I-See works in six stages. First, the system receives topographical data from the server and allows the truck to build momentum by selecting and retaining the highest gear possible as it climbs the terrain. I-See then resists downshifting as it peaks on the hill. Third, the system will stop accelerating the truck as it approaches the downhill. Fourth, it will temporarily disengage the driveline right before a downhill slope for coasting. The fifth stage is when I-See controls downhill braking, only applying the brakes as needed for momentum conservation.
The sixth and last stage is allowing the truck to coast and build speed as it approaches the next climb. Whether or not the driver knows the roads, the process remains consistent. Saving fuel is at the center of every stage, but the system also helps reduce diesel emissions while squeezing out more range for battery-powered electric trucks.