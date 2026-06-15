How Volvo's I-See Lets A Semi Truck Memorize Every Hill On Its Route To Save Fuel

Semi-truck drivers, operators, and truck manufacturers are constantly looking for ways to improve mileage. New trucks have evolved with more rounded and aerodynamic designs to save every ounce of fuel. For example, NASA-inspired Airtabs ducting can improve airflow to help save diesel and improve stability. However, Volvo trucks have another ace up their sleeves to save fuel, and it goes beyond streamlining body design or having the world's fastest semi.

Volvo has been using advanced connectivity and software-integrated hardware in its semi-trucks to maximize fuel savings. It starts with the brand's I-Shift automated manual transmission, which uses cutting-edge electronics to select or hold a gear by tirelessly monitoring engine load shifting, terrain grade, road speed, and the truck's weight. In 2013, Volvo released an upgraded version of 2012's I-See, a predictive and intelligent cruise control system that works exclusively with the I-Shift gearbox to help realize better fuel economy. The 2013 I-See update targeted fuel savings on hilly terrain by using preloaded road topography data from a central server (periodically updated) before the truck reaches a steep gradient. Volvo claimed the system saved up to 5% fuel consumption.

The Swedish automaker's I-See PVT-MTM, a 2019 evolution of the PVT-BAS and map-based PVT-MAP versions, uses GPS coordinates and a topography map with information on speed limits, roundabouts, and road curvatures, enabling the system to choose the right gear for a range of driving scenarios and maintain proper speed and supplemental braking for maximum efficiency — especially over hilly terrain. Using that info, the system saved up to 7% fuel when combined with Volvo's D13TC engine.