How Tiny Airtabs Improve Performance, Fuel Efficiency, And Even Safety For Semi-Trucks

Airtabs are wishbone-shaped vortex generators often seen on the roof and on the rear of tractor trailers, trucks, vans, and RVs. They may look small and somewhat trivial, but Airtabs are neatly arranged like a spoiler chopped into many pieces for a reason. Airtab vortex generators can marginally improve airflow and reduce aerodynamic drag by forcing the wind to move around the truck, ignoring gaps between it and the trailer. This helps out with things like fuel economy, vehicle stability, and visibility in rain, snow, or inclement weather.

Many large vehicles are the exact opposite of what we all describe as aerodynamic, and it took a bike ride to work in 1973 for someone to improve how a truck's boxy shape can interact better with wind forces. Aerospace engineer Edwin J. Saltzman did exactly that after a tractor-trailer overtook him while heading to work at the NASA Dryden Flight Research Center. He noticed how the air pushed him to the side as the truck approached, and how the exact opposite took place as it went by, drawing him near the middle of the road. Armed with this knowledge and lessons from early space shuttle designs, he worked on something that would morph trucks from giant shoe boxes on wheels to the sleeker road trains we see today.

Unlike aftermarket rear spoilers (which belong to our list of mods that could do more harm than good), Airtabs are essentially optimized ducts in a three-dimensional shape designed to shape the flow of wind around them, lessening resistance. Initially, the marketers behind them only focused on how they improved fuel efficiency. But actual users revealed other significant benefits of the improved airflow, with larger vehicles staying more stable and windshields being less obscured in rough weather.