These Semi-Trucks Rely On Design As Much As Driving Style To Cut Diesel Consumption

Despite considerations for size, weight, and hauling capacity, fuel economy remains a top priority for drivers and operators of semi-trucks — especially now that diesel prices are through the roof. With average diesel prices reaching $5.50 per gallon in April 2026, a more fuel-efficient diesel truck reduces operating costs and brings a healthier bottom line.

However, an average truck can only achieve 7.2 mpg on a lucky day, but improving those numbers equates to greater fuel savings and better profits. It's why semi-trucks have morphed from crude boxes to the aero-optimized machines on the road today. Saving fuel is also why some trailers have big, plastic scoops to save 10% in fuel, in the same manner as you'll see some trucks with Airtabs on the body edges to smooth the airflow.

For instance, the fifth-generation Freightliner Cascadia features redesigned styling that makes it one of the most fuel-efficient semi-trucks on the market. It features what Freightliner calls a Max Aero front bumper, including three-piece closeouts for the front wheel wells, to reduce drag and improve the fuel economy. Other changes include optimized A-pillar deflectors, a redesigned hood, and a hood-to-bumper seal. Engineers further improved the truck's Detroit DD13 or DD15 diesel mill and Detroit DT12 transmissions to make the most of every drop of fuel.