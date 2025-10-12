Why Do Some Speed Limit Signs In Texas Have A Red Border?
Texas doesn't have much in the way of laws (unless you're a woman) but the state does still have speed limits. Sometimes, while cruising through the lone star state, you'll even spot what looks like a particularly strict speed limit: a red-bordered sign, yelling at you even more loudly that you cannot drive 55. Have you ever wondered what those signs mean, and whether they're anything different from the standard black and white signs? So have we, and now we are here to yell you about them.
As it turns out, those red-bordered signs really are different from a normal speed limit sign — but only slightly. A red sign doesn't carry higher penalties for speeding or mean stricter enforcement by police, but is instead used as a last resort in areas where the speed limit drops and drivers haven't seemed to learn the change in the traffic pattern. It's meant to catch the eye, and ensure that folks behind the wheel actually slow for reduced speed limits where other signage has failed.
It's the sign version of your mom counting to three
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, red-bordered speed limit signs are a third level of escalation for a reduced speed limit. The first is a black on white "REDUCED SPEED AHEAD" sign, followed by a fluorescent yellow sign showing that the speed limit is lower further down the road. If both of those fail to slow drivers, though, Texas can implement the red border on only the first speed limit sign of the new, lower-speed zone (say, a highway that ends in a rural surface road).
Essentially, the red border simply means "This is not the speed limit you had before, and we really mean it this time." Your penalty for speeding won't be any harsher and the limit's enforcement isn't necessarily more strict, but don't be surprised if you catch more cops speeding by a red-bordered sign — after all, they're only put in places that are known for plenty of speeders. An officer posted up there would be shooting fish in a barrel, so try not to be one of the fish.