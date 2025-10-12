Why Do Some Speed Limit Signs In Texas Have A Red Border?

Texas doesn't have much in the way of laws (unless you're a woman) but the state does still have speed limits. Sometimes, while cruising through the lone star state, you'll even spot what looks like a particularly strict speed limit: a red-bordered sign, yelling at you even more loudly that you cannot drive 55. Have you ever wondered what those signs mean, and whether they're anything different from the standard black and white signs? So have we, and now we are here to yell you about them.

As it turns out, those red-bordered signs really are different from a normal speed limit sign — but only slightly. A red sign doesn't carry higher penalties for speeding or mean stricter enforcement by police, but is instead used as a last resort in areas where the speed limit drops and drivers haven't seemed to learn the change in the traffic pattern. It's meant to catch the eye, and ensure that folks behind the wheel actually slow for reduced speed limits where other signage has failed.