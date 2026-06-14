The Modern Car Era All Started With The Mercedes 35 PS

Mercedes introduced the 35 PS in 1900, or rather, the 35 PS introduced the world to Mercedes, as this was the first official model from the now-storied brand. Just to throw in some context, this was only 14 years after Carl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler separately invented the world's first automobile in 1886.

Despite arriving on the scene so close to the dawn of the automobile, the 35 PS would go on to shape the future of all automobiles, leaving a legacy that can still be seen today. It emerged as a revolutionary response to the limitations posed by other efforts at the time – essentially motorized carriages – and was driven by the demands of one Emil Jellinek. A successful entrepreneur, Jellinek required a powerful and safe vehicle. His demands were fueled by Wilhelm Bauer's fatal accident in the 1900 Nice Race Week.

Wilhelm Maybach and his team delivered, introducing a vehicle that broke away from the traditional carriage layout. The 35 PS was designed to impress both in racing and touring disciplines, with a high-performance four-cylinder engine, honeycomb radiator, low center of gravity, and a long wheelbase — all innovations that signaled a shift in automobile design at the time.

The vehicle was delivered to Jellinek later that year and quickly proved itself by dominating the 1901 Nice Race Week, finding victory at the Nice-Salon-Nice race and Nice-La Turbie hill climb. The engineering that went into creating this successful automobile would last a lifetime, shaping what would eventually become the modern car era as we know it.