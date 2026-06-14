Want To Fly To Japan In Two Hours? This Jet Could One Day Make That A Reality

Rather than demonstrating flight capabilities, what this recent test did was prove that their aircraft design can hold up to the harsh conditions created by flying at Mach 5. If you've ever seen a movie where a spaceship burns up while entering the atmosphere — or if you read about the SpaceX Starship suffering "rapid unscheduled disassembly" while returning to Earth — you already have a good idea of the problems aircraft experience at excessive speeds. Flying creates friction as the hull of the craft carves through the atmosphere, and shockwaves compress air and create heat.

This issue makes an aircraft's heat-shielding capabilities the first hurdle engineers have to consider before even dreaming of achieving hypersonic flight. At Mach 5, JAXA estimates that the friction from the atmosphere could create temperatures as high as 1,832 degrees Fahrenheit, so this first test was to determine whether their heat-shielding technology could withstand such extreme temperatures. To test this, they ran wind tunnel tests to simulate hypersonic speeds and analyzed air, hull, and internal temperatures throughout the "flight." They concluded that all internal temperatures remained within acceptable bounds, which means that internal electrical systems should function without issue for the duration of a flight (and hopefully that passengers don't get cooked, either).

Unlocking hypersonic travel isn't as easy as solving a heating problem and slapping a bigger jet onto a plane, however. The JAXA team has a lot of work ahead before their research can become accessible to the general public. And even if they do come up with a viable product, it's far too soon to let ultra-fast flights rip across the country.