It's Far Too Soon To Let Supersonic Flights Rip Across The Country

While Boom Supersonic boasted about there being no audible sonic boom on the ground during the final test flight of its XB-1 demonstrator in February, its prospective airliner still isn't allowed to break the sound barrier over the United States. Senator Ted Budd introduced a bill last week to lift the ban on civil supersonic flights. It probably won't surprise you that Budd represents North Carolina, where Boom will build its Overture airliners. However, it still hasn't been proven that the "Boomless Cruise" implementation on the XB-1 will translate to the full-scale Overture.

On the one-third-scale XB-1, the upstart plane manufacturer utilized the Mach cutoff, a studied physics phenomenon where sound waves refract off the atmosphere. Boom touted this increased speed envelope as 'Boomless Cruise." The feature is so enticing that it would leave any airline executive weak at the knees. While the first Overture hasn't rolled out of the factory yet, United Airlines and American Airlines have already ordered a combined 35 planes with options for 75 more.