China's New Maglev Trains Are Faster Than Planes

A zero to 60 mph time of just under seven seconds is decent, but not too noteworthy. A zero to 100 mph in the same time would be astounding. But zero to 404 mph? Welcome to the future of trains, as Donghu Laboratory in China has just conducted a test of a new maglev that hit that speed in that time. Still not fast enough for you? Don't worry, in a similar test last year, this prototype hit a final top speed of 620 mph. That makes this ground-based vehicle faster than commercial planes, which top out around 575 mph.

"Ground-based" might not be fully accurate in this instance, though. Maglev, short for magnetic levitation, is a technology in which actually floats a train in mid-air and then catapults it down a guideway. The concept has been around since the 1960s and was first put into commercial use in 2004, by China, no less. It has since been adopted in Japan and South Korea, too.

The decades-old Shanghai Maglev has a travel speed of 286 mph and a top speed of 311 mph. Older, conventional bullet trains are a little bit slower. So if this new maglev tech that China is developing pans out, it ought to be moving at anywhere from two to three times the fastest trains in the world today. Riding the train would be faster than flying, and a whole lot easier.