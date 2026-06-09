Burglary Suspect Makes A Clean Getaway In A Waymo

It was only a matter of time until someone turned a Waymo robotaxi into a self-driving getaway car. A man arrived at a location via Waymo, robbed a yoga studio, then made his escape in the same car, according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle. One of the strangest parts of the whole ordeal is the fact that police have no leads on the perpetrator's identity, despite the robotaxi's numerous cameras.

The heist took place on a January evening, and the thief got away with an armful of men's shorts in a matter of minutes. Naturally, you'd probably assume Waymo has some footage of this event or records of the rider who hailed the driverless cab. Waymo's Jaguar I-Pace robotaxis are indeed equipped with 29 cameras, providing a complete view in and around the vehicle. Since police already treat self-driving cars as surveillance cameras on wheels, it should have been easy to obtain video from the car involved to identify the perpetrator.

However, police did not file a search warrant for this information until April, four months after the robbery took place. Waymo provided the user's account information, but it did not lead police to the suspect. It may have been a fake or stolen account. In the elapsed time since the robbery and before the issuance of the warrant, Waymo had already erased the interior footage. Exterior video was available, but only with faces blurred out — a step Waymo takes for privacy reasons — further preventing police from identifying the suspect.