Why Diesel Engines Last Longer Than Gas Engines

Let's make something clear from the outset. We aren't talking about diesel engines for marine applications or for 18-wheelers. Or wacko diesel engines for trains. We're talking about diesel engines for passenger cars and pickups outlasting their gas-driven brethren in like-versus-like applications.

Basically, that comes down to pickup trucks. You can have your diesel in a Ram, a Ford, a GMC and a Chevy, and they're all trucks — or in GM's case, that also includes SUVs based on the Suburban/Tahoe chassis, including the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL. (But sorry, Cadillac fans, Escalade lovers don't get to breathe diesel emissions anymore.)

For the sake of ease, think in terms of a ubiquitous power plant, the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 LZ0 Duramax used across all those GM products that aren't sold by Cadillac. That's because GM will sell you either that Duramax, or a gas V-8 in those GMC and Chevy vehicles. And, theoretically, the diesels should last longer, though there's a bunch of nuance to discuss.

Why are diesels usually more durable? We'll start with one basic clue, which is that diesels run on a fuel that also acts as a lubricant. But it's more fun to talk about this in terms of a really cool word, "lubricity." What it means is key to diesels outlasting gas engines.