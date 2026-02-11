Diesel Vs. Gas Engine Maintenance: What Typically Costs More And Why?

Gasoline and diesel engines are very different. The former rely on spark ignition while the latter use compression ignition. Diesel engines typically run at much higher compression ratios than gasoline engines, which is why they're often heavier and more robust. While diesels are generally considered more durable, this comes at a cost. In terms of maintenance, diesel engines are, on average, more expensive than gasoline engines.

Sure, gas engines require more frequent servicing, but the cost per visit is much less than that of diesel engines. The reason gasoline engines require frequent upkeep is that they have high engine speeds relative to diesels. There are other factors too. For instance, spark plugs (depending on the engine, material, and usage) typically require replacement after 20,000-30,000 miles, while glow plugs can last over 100,000 miles.

Diesel itself is a lubricant and gasoline is not, which is why putting gasoline in a modern diesel engine is much worse than putting diesel in a gas car. The fuel's lubrication property, in addition to robust internals, helps diesel engines run longer intervals between oil changes.

Relatively speaking, gasoline engines are less complex than diesels – diesel parts like fuel injectors, filters, glow plugs, and DEF (Diesel Exhaust Fluid) don't really come cheap. And although gas engines have spark plugs, filters, and require oil changes, these are comparatively cheaper. Also, the coolant and engine oil specs of diesel and gasoline engines are different, as diesels typically run at higher operating temperatures and pressures.