These Are The Only New Diesel-Powered Trucks And SUVs Available In America Right Now

If you spend most of your time driving on long journeys and want to maximize fuel economy, buying a diesel-powered vehicle may be on your list of options. Diesel engines are dependable workhorses and travel between 20% and 30% farther than a gasoline engine of comparable size on a single gallon of fuel due to the higher energy density of diesel. However, the fallout from Volkswagen's Dieselgate emissions scandal, stricter emission regulations, and an increasing shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) have meant that there's an ever-reducing number of cars you can get with an oil burner.

There are only five automotive brands left that sell diesel vehicles in America. And, according to market analysis carried out by Intel Market Research, diesel-run cars claim just a 3% share of new light-duty vehicle sales. This segment includes passenger cars, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), minivans, as well as vans and pickup trucks with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of less than 8,500 pounds (or less than 10,000 pounds under some definitions).

Still, only SUVs, pickup trucks, and vans offer diesel engine options these days, as there have been no passenger cars with a diesel engine available in the U.S. since the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze. Meanwhile, in the heavy-duty segment, the popularity of diesel engines hasn't diminished anything like the light-duty class, with oil burners continuing to outsell their gasoline counterparts due to their ability to provide the strength and efficiency needed for tough jobs and long-distance driving.