Dodge Is Sending The Charger Daytona And Sixpack To Europe To Teach Those Commies A Thing Or Two About Freedom

U.S. market cars have never sold particularly well in Europe. Even vehicles that sell in incredibly high numbers Stateside rarely take off in the land of the not-so-free. However, no automaker has ever tried exporting a USDM vehicle that has sold horrifically here to Europe... until now, and you can thank Dodge. It's sending the Charger Daytona EV and its internal-combustion-powered counterpart, the Sixpack, to Europe in both 2- and 4-Door guise. I have no idea how it'll sell over there, but I do know it'll be in a class of one, and it's going to herald in a little thing I like to call "freedom," not seen on the continent since the boys landed over there in June of '44.

Jokes aside, it really is a bit of a mystery as to why Dodge is making this decision. I mean, the damn thing is selling so badly here in the U.S. — especially the Daytona. In 2025, Dodge sold just 7,421 examples of the electric "muscle car," but sales completely tanked after the federal EV tax credit was killed by President Trump. In Q4 of 2025, 346 Charger EVs were sold, and the first quarter of 2026 was even worse. The company managed to move a minuscule 240 Daytonas between January and March of this year. GADZOOKS.

Things are barely better for the gas-powered Charger Sixpack. Sales and production have only gotten up and running in the last few months, but Q1 sales show that it only sold 1,672 Sixpacks during the period. That's not great considering how well the old Charger used to sell.