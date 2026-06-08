Dodge Is Sending The Charger Daytona And Sixpack To Europe To Teach Those Commies A Thing Or Two About Freedom
U.S. market cars have never sold particularly well in Europe. Even vehicles that sell in incredibly high numbers Stateside rarely take off in the land of the not-so-free. However, no automaker has ever tried exporting a USDM vehicle that has sold horrifically here to Europe... until now, and you can thank Dodge. It's sending the Charger Daytona EV and its internal-combustion-powered counterpart, the Sixpack, to Europe in both 2- and 4-Door guise. I have no idea how it'll sell over there, but I do know it'll be in a class of one, and it's going to herald in a little thing I like to call "freedom," not seen on the continent since the boys landed over there in June of '44.
Jokes aside, it really is a bit of a mystery as to why Dodge is making this decision. I mean, the damn thing is selling so badly here in the U.S. — especially the Daytona. In 2025, Dodge sold just 7,421 examples of the electric "muscle car," but sales completely tanked after the federal EV tax credit was killed by President Trump. In Q4 of 2025, 346 Charger EVs were sold, and the first quarter of 2026 was even worse. The company managed to move a minuscule 240 Daytonas between January and March of this year. GADZOOKS.
Things are barely better for the gas-powered Charger Sixpack. Sales and production have only gotten up and running in the last few months, but Q1 sales show that it only sold 1,672 Sixpacks during the period. That's not great considering how well the old Charger used to sell.
Why bother, Dodge brother?
I suppose there's some history of the Charger in Europe for folks over there who appreciate the finer things, so Dodge's sales arm feels there's at least a small untapped market in Europe for electric and twin-turbocharged inline-six-powered muscle cars that I wasn't aware of. More power to them, I suppose. At the very least, there isn't any clear competition for the Charger (gas or electric) in Europe from anything that is currently sold there, so it would have its strange market segment all to itself. Add on the fact that Europeans and their freedom-hating ways are far more amenable to electric propulsion than Americans, and I can understand how Dodge could brain-pretzel itself into thinking this was a good idea.
There are a few other reasons I could see that make sense for Dodge to send the Chargers over to Europe. The first has to do with excess capacity. Dodge obviously has the room to build far more Chargers than it knows what to do with. They're not selling in America, so why not ship them over to Europe and see how they'll do over there? The second is tariffs. As part of Trump's tariff deal with Europe, U.S. automakers now pay zero in tariffs to send their cars over to Europe. I wouldn't be shocked to learn that this Charger scheme has something to do with that.
Dodge says the Charger will be sold through its import partner, KW Automotive, and its authorized dealer network. They'll apparently ensure "dedicated 360° professional commercial journey across key European markets." If the car breaks down over there, spare parts will be distributed by a company called Iron Parts.
I'm pretty sure I know how the Charger will sell in Europe, but even if one makes it over there, it's going to spread freedom and liberty like a super soldier.