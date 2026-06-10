Here's How Much A 2022 Rivian R1T Has Depreciated Over 4 Years

The Rivian R1T is prominent in that, in terms of regular production cars, it was the first electric pickup truck to hit U.S. roads, with the first customer deliveries starting in September 2021, ahead of the 2022 model year. For context, Ford's discontinued F-150 Lightning pickup truck came about 8 months later than the R1T, arriving on the scene in May 2022 (that's later than even the GMC Hummer EV Pickups, which were handed over to customers starting in December 2021).

That distinction goes hand in hand with the R1T's unique styling and image, as well as with it being a very comfortable truck. It pairs a well-made interior with loads of technology and comfortable seats that offer a good amount of back support. Add in the R1T's strong off-road credentials, 314 miles of electric range, 11,000 pounds of towing capacity, 1,760 pounds of payload capacity, and the 11.1 cubic feet of space in the frunk, and there's plenty that helps its appeal.

According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), the base-spec 2022 Rivian R1T Adventure has a current fair purchase price of $51,600. Taking into account its original MSRP of $74,500, the 2022 R1T's depreciation works out to be around 30% by 2026, leaving owners with a retained value of 70%, which is respectable. This means the Launch Edition has a more severe depreciation curve than the Adventure Pickup, losing around 40% of its value by the same point.

Obviously, this is all before you factor in pre-order pricing and the now expired $7,500 tax credit, which should help grandfathered price holders recoup more of their money at the time of sale.