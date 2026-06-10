Here's How Much A 2022 Rivian R1T Has Depreciated Over 4 Years
The Rivian R1T is prominent in that, in terms of regular production cars, it was the first electric pickup truck to hit U.S. roads, with the first customer deliveries starting in September 2021, ahead of the 2022 model year. For context, Ford's discontinued F-150 Lightning pickup truck came about 8 months later than the R1T, arriving on the scene in May 2022 (that's later than even the GMC Hummer EV Pickups, which were handed over to customers starting in December 2021).
That distinction goes hand in hand with the R1T's unique styling and image, as well as with it being a very comfortable truck. It pairs a well-made interior with loads of technology and comfortable seats that offer a good amount of back support. Add in the R1T's strong off-road credentials, 314 miles of electric range, 11,000 pounds of towing capacity, 1,760 pounds of payload capacity, and the 11.1 cubic feet of space in the frunk, and there's plenty that helps its appeal.
According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), the base-spec 2022 Rivian R1T Adventure has a current fair purchase price of $51,600. Taking into account its original MSRP of $74,500, the 2022 R1T's depreciation works out to be around 30% by 2026, leaving owners with a retained value of 70%, which is respectable. This means the Launch Edition has a more severe depreciation curve than the Adventure Pickup, losing around 40% of its value by the same point.
Obviously, this is all before you factor in pre-order pricing and the now expired $7,500 tax credit, which should help grandfathered price holders recoup more of their money at the time of sale.
How does the 2022 Rivian R1T compare to its rivals in terms of depreciation?
On the face of it, the 2022 Rivian R1T performs better than most of the competition in terms of resale value. But it appears to lag behind the base-spec 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro, which kept hold of around 83% of its original MSRP of $41,769, given its current fair purchase price of $34,800.
This means that the Lightning Pro depreciates far less than its more expensive siblings from the same lineup. The 2022 F-150 Lightning XLT saw its value drop by 33%, the Lariat lost 39% of its value, and the range-topping Platinum depreciated by 49% in the first 4 years, which sounds like a lot even when you bring the reinvented 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup into the equation.
The Hummer EV was offered exclusively in 1 Edition form, with pricing starting from $110,295. KBB data indicates it has a fair purchase price of $63,100 at the time of writing, meaning a 4-year depreciation rate of around 37%. The Chevrolet Silverado EV didn't arrive until the 2024 model year. Even so, it has experienced punishing depreciation levels, with its value falling by 36% to 38% in the first 2 years.
The Rivian R1T being able to hold onto more of its value than the vast majority of its rivals is quite obviously due, in part, to it being such an attractive, high-tech pickup truck with more than its fair share of illustrious highlights. But perhaps its biggest asset is customer loyalty. Rivian as a brand topped Consumer Reports' (CR) survey for customer satisfaction, and respondents seemed to be quite pleased with the truck, with a whopping 91% of owners saying they would buy another R1T next time.