3 Signs It's Time To Replace Your Car's Tie Rods

Many repair shops will tell you that tie rods under your car can last somewhere between 50,000 and 100,000 miles. However, driving habits and road conditions ultimately dictate their lifespan. Although made of thin, high-strength cylindrical steel or cast iron, tie rods have ball joints that, while relatively durable, can prematurely fail due to potholes, poorly paved roads, and curb damage.

The tie rod consists of two parts. The inner tie rod connects to the recirculating ball or rack-and-pinion steering via an inline ball joint on the inner end. Meanwhile, the outer tie rod connects to the inner rod on one end and to the steering knuckle on the other. It has a ball joint on the knuckle end, which has bearings and high-temperature grease inside, all wrapped neatly by a rubber boot. The assembly not only translates steering input to the front wheels, but the ball joints also allow the wheels to move up and down with the suspension, all while retaining steering control.

And from that, it's not hard to see how things could go wrong. Jarring impacts from crater-sized potholes can bend the tie rods, but the ball joints are the weakest links. Considering the tie rods constantly move and flex as you drive or turn the wheel, the rubber boots can degrade and crack, allowing dirt and moisture to seep into the bearing housing. When that happens, the bearings undergo increased friction, which is when the three signs of bad tie rods begin to manifest.