Automakers Adopted Rack-And-Pinion Steering Because It Was Better Than Alternatives

For the most part, the mechanical system in your car is the same one used in almost every other car on the road. There are exceptions, of course, but there's one system that you'll be hard-pressed to find any differences in between models. It's called rack-and-pinion steering, and it wasn't the default choice back during its debut in the 1930s. But once automakers realized its advantages, rack-and-pinion has been the most widely-used system of turning front wheels in the world since the 1950s — and for good reason. It's superior to most other systems thanks to its low cost, simple packaging, and fantastic steering feel.

Throughout history, there have been a few other systems of turning front wheels, like cam-and-lever steering and recirculating-ball steering. Most of them are older technologies, and among them, recirculating-ball is still the only alternative that's used in modern cars and trucks. Rack-and-pinion is by far the most commonly used, with only a handful of vehicles using anything else.