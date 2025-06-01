Can A Bad CV Joint Affect Your Transmission?

Have you ever been driving and heard a clicking or felt a shudder under your feet while making a turn? If so, the culprit could be a bad CV joint. CV stands for constant velocity, and these joints are essential in front and all-wheel-drive vehicles. They transfer power from the transmission to the wheels, flexing with suspension movement and steering angles to keep the ride smooth. In short, they keep your wheels turning.

Each CV axle has two joints: an inner one near the transmission and an outer one near the wheel. These joints are packed with grease and protected by rubber boots. When those boots crack or tear, the grease escapes, contaminants get in, and the joint starts to wear out.

Driving around on a damaged CV joint can eventually lead to complete failure of the axle and cause any number of other problems. But can it destroy your transmission? The answer is without a doubt, yes. At least eventually.