With gasoline prices at their highest in almost 4 years, better fuel economy can take on new importance. If the idea of getting more miles per gallon (mpg) with a hybrid vehicle comes to mind, you're not alone. Sales of hybrids have spiked by 37% in the 2 months following the start of the Iran War. And when talking about these electrified vehicles, the conversation has to include Toyota, which owns almost half the market. The majority of the company's models that still rely on gasoline have a standard or available hybrid powertrain.

If you haven't been car shopping in a while, the Camry became hybrid-only with the launch of the ninth generation in 2025. While the Prius has always been hybrid powered, the hatchback underwent its own transformation when Toyota brought svelte looks and more power.

Comparing America's favorite sedan with the benchmark Prius makes sense. The base trims are separated by just $750, and fuel economy isn't radically different. The 2026 Camry's combined fuel economy is 51 mpg, and the 2026 Prius' is 57 mpg. However, the mileage gap narrows once all-wheel drive or higher trims are factored in. We'll explain those contrasts and focus mostly on combined fuel economy for simplicity. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) calculates combined mpg as a blend of city and highway fuel economy (weighted 55% city to 45% highway). We also drop in Consumer Reports' mileage data as a real-world cross-check.