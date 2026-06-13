2021 Toyota RAV4 Vs Highlander: Which SUV Depreciated Faster?

The Toyota RAV4 and Highlander are among the Japanese auto giant's bestselling crossover SUVs in America. Toyota sold more than 407,739 RAV4s in 2021, and that's despite the model having just a few updates after debuting as a fifth-gen variant in 2019. Meanwhile, more than 264,100 Highlanders reached American homes in the same period, outselling other large Toyota vehicles like the 4Runner, Sequoia, and Tacoma pickup.

Although the RAV4 is competing in the compact SUV category, it would be interesting to find out how it compares to the Highlander, a larger three-row SUV, in depreciation and resale value. As it turns out, the 2021 Toyota Highlander depreciated a bit faster than the 2021 RAV4. Kelley Blue Book did the number-crunching for us and determined that a 2021 Highlander has depreciated 29% in the past three years. From a base starting price of around $35,000 (not including destination fees), you can snatch a 2021 Toyota Highlander in 2026 for about $22,500. Based on the depreciation numbers, the trade-in value is at $18,200.

On the other hand, the 2021 Toyota RAV4 has retained its value a bit better than the Highlander, having depreciated 25% in the last three years, said KBB, which is equivalent to around $7,120. With a starting MSRP of $26,250 (destination not included) in 2021, resale values for the RAV4 in 2026 are at $21,100. The trade-in value is at $19,150. The RAV4 is among the slowest-depreciating Toyota vehicles, which includes the affordable yet ho-hum Corolla Cross, Tacoma, and Sienna minivan.