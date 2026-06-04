Which Automaker Should Abandon Its Signature Design Element Next?

Bentley just revealed the refreshed Flying Spur, the latest version of the ultra-luxury sedan that costs at least a quarter-million just to get in the door. In addition to now offering a $34,000 Naim sound system, Bentley also brought back the Flying Spur S that more or less gives you the same powertrain and handling upgrades found in the Continental GT S, only with two more doors. The biggest news, though, is that the four-door technically-no-longer-a-Continental now gets the two-door Continental single-unit headlights. Scandalous!

If you aren't a 94-year-old British man with rickets, you may not be too mad about the new headlights. The new Continental GT looks good, and so does the new Flying Spur. You and I both agree there. Were I to complain about anything Bentley did with that new front end, I'd focus on the sensor placement in the grille and the how out of place the hood ornament looks on an otherwise modern sedan. For the Bentley faithful, however, abandoning quad headlights brings an end to a 64-year tradition. The Flying Spur's signature design element is gone.