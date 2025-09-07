How Many Airbus A380s Are Still In Service, And Which Airlines Fly It?

In August 2025, Jalopnik published an article about why the Airbus A340 widebody jet has four small engines instead of two larger ones. In the comments section, one reader astutely pointed out, "[It's] kind of amusing that Boeing and Airbus each built only two models of 4-engine jet airplanes, but Boeings were both bases-loaded home runs, and Airbus' were both commercial flops." The referenced Boeing aircraft are, of course, its groundbreaking 707 and double-decker 747, both of which were runaway successes (some airlines still fly the latter to this day).

Over at Airbus, the C-suite execs failed to recognize that the ever-increasing extended-range twin-engine operational performance standards (ETOPS) would render its four-engine A340 outdated almost at the time of launch. Much of that last sentence is also applicable to the brand's A380, with the added burden of being freakin' humongous and expensive to operate. The A380 made its inaugural commercial flight in 2007. In total, 251 aircraft were built, with the last unit completed in 2021.

Nowadays, approximately 189 of those 251 aircraft are still in operation. Interestingly, no United States-based airlines opted to purchase this jumbo-est of jumbo jets. In hindsight, that was a wise decision, but it means that experiencing the novelty of flying on the largest commercial passenger jet requires travel to or from the countries with carriers that operate them. Currently, there are 10 airlines to select from.