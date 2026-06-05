Which Tracks Need To Return To The F1 Schedule?

While I've been vocal about my desire to see F1 return to France, the lack of a race in Germany is becoming ridiculous. With Audi's debut this season, the world championship now has two German automakers with factory teams on the grid. It's not like there isn't already a vibrant racing scene there. Max Verstappen used his free time to prepare and compete in this year's Nürburgring 24 Hours. It's easy to forget that Germany used to host two F1 races per season at the Nürburgring and the Hockenheimring until 2007.

The reason why there isn't a German Grand Prix is simply that the local government doesn't want to subsidize the race's cost. Except for the races in the United States, it's standard practice for governments to help cover the cost of Formula One Management's exorbitant sanctioning fees. Unless your country is sitting atop an ocean of crude oil, it's difficult to bankroll an F1 race in perpetuity.

If money were no object, what tracks would you want F1 to return to? Be sure to leave your answers in the comments section below.