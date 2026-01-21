Audi Aims To Be F1 Title Contenders By 2030

The Audi Revolut F1 Team unveiled its first F1 car in Berlin on Tuesday. While it wasn't a shock to see that the team's race livery was just the blank concept revealed in November with added sponsor logos, it was surprising that the team has a concrete long-term goal. The new factory team stated it wants to contend for the world championship by 2030. Five-year plans aren't uncommon for F1 teams. However, they rarely ever succeed.

The launch event took place at Kraftwerk, Berlin's iconic disused powerplant-turned-nightclub-turned-event space. Before all the attendees were funnelled up a flight of stairs into the space where the car would be revealed, there was a brief introductory interview with Audi CEO Gernot Döllner. After laying out that the automaker's motorsport history and drive to innovate were primary factors in its decision to enter Formula 1, Döllner said: