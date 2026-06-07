Finally, A Racing Game That Lets You Pick Which Cup Goes In The Cupholder

Between "Forza Horizon 6," the ever-imminent release of "Grand Theft Auto VI," and "BeamNG" coming to PS5, car-obsessed gamers have been and are going to be eating well. Further adding to your future backlog of games is "Clutch," an upcoming, story-driven driving game by Maverick Games, the studio headed by Mike Brown, the former creative director of the "Forza Horizon" series.

In the works for the past three-and-a-half years, "Clutch" blends legal, sanctioned, track-based racing during the day, with illegal, very unsanctioned street racing at night, and even some "Fast and Furious"-style heists, uh... even later at night? It all looks very pretty and promising, but the most interesting part of it all may just be the ability to customize car interiors, one half-finished Red Bull at a time.

In an initial reveal video, Brown touts "a level of detail and accuracy never before seen in in-game car models." Tiny material details like interior stitching and faithfully recreated paint colors are said to be replicated perfectly, of course. But it'll also strive to represent vehicles as lived-in environments on a level that we haven't really seen before in a big console racing game.