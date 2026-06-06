California's New Tire Regulations Could Be A Nightmare For Enthusiasts

California auto enthusiasts are concerned that, if this proposed program be comes law, it will prevent them from being able to buy tires that match their cars' performance potential. For example, the original Scion FR-S, Toyota 86, and Subaru BRZ came with what owners often called "Prius tires," the same Michelin Primacy HP tires that also came with certain trim levels of the Toyota Prius. They were efficient tires, and great for drifting at low speeds, but otherwise their lack of grip seriously held back the car's potential. Switching to Michelin Pilot Super Sports on wider wheels made my own BRZ feel like a completely different car, one far more capable than the car I drove off the showroom floor.

That simple and effective upgrade may not be possible if the California proposal becomes law. According to the proposal, specialty tires made in quantities less than 15,000 units per SKU would be exempt, meaning that low-production racing tires would probably remain available. However, some of the more popular and best high-performance tires available today, like the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S, may not be.

Even everyday drivers would suffer, particularly when it comes to wet weather performance. The proposal also sets a minimum performance standard for wet grip on replacement tires, but Grassroots Motorsports tire editor Andy Hollis describes the problem here best:

"Low rolling resistance and wet grip are typically diametrically opposed," Andy reminds us. "Personally, I'd rather err on the side of safety in inclement conditions even if it costs some fuel efficiency.

"Nobody's going to trumpet their improved fuel mileage when they are sliding off the road in a downpour," Andy continues. "You can pry my Conti ECS02s from my cold, dead hands."

Even though it might be well intentioned, the Replacement Tire Efficiency Program would force Californians to spend money twice as often to buy worse-performing tires. And if emission standards are any indication, it's California that sets the standards manufacturers go by, not the federal government, so regulations in the state could affect the supply and sale of tires nationwide. It's still a proposal at this time, so nothing is for sure just yet, but there's a public hearing on the proposal coming up on Wednesday, June 10th, and I suspect a lot of enthusiasts will be in attendance.