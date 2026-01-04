Do Tire Shops Reuse Or Recycle Old Tires?

Tires don't last forever. Once the tread wears down sufficiently, it can become a safety issue, with motorists unable to get adequate traction on the road's surface. The problem is that the rubber compound comprising tires, along with the steel wires added for extra rigidity, don't degrade efficiently in a landfill. According to the EPA, by the end of 2003, there were an estimated 290 million old scrap tires in the U.S., which is why it's critical to find a more environmentally friendly method of disposal. It isn't just everyday drivers contributing to a stockpile of rubber either — do you ever wonder where all those used NASCAR tires go after a race?

Fortunately, nearly all U.S. states have enacted regulation surrounding tire scrap, with the exception of Alaska. Furthermore, the majority of states have laws against dumping old tires at landfill sites. So, instead, many tire shops will send your old tires to a recycling facility. It isn't free for the tire shop to recycle each tire, so sometimes a tire disposal fee will be passed on to you, the customer. Although, if the used tires are still in decent condition, in some cases, they can be retreaded and used again.

In addition, in many places across the country, when you register a vehicle or purchase new tires, the state collects a small fee. This fee is then used to support clean up efforts of old tires dumped irresponsibly and illegally. Unfortunately, not every tire shop recycles, as a situation in Nacogdoches County, Texas demonstrated in late 2025, when authorities discovered a dumping ground of several hundred used tires, potentially linked to a few unscrupulous retailers.