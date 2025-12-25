The Best All-Season Tires For Winter Driving In 2025, According To Consumer Reports

It would be great, at least in theory, to swap your summer tires for a set of dedicated winter tires every time the temperatures drop and then swap them back when things warm up. That's how you get the best performance from your car year-round, and with better grip comes better safety. For a lot of us, however, changing tires is annoying, and not everyone has the space to store four extra tires they only use for half of the year. Which is where all-season tires come in, offering balanced year-round performance in a tire you can leave on your car until it's time to replace it.

Unfortunately for anyone looking to figure out which all-season tire would be best for them, there are so many tires to pick from, and they won't exactly let you take a few sets for a spin to see which one you like best. The good news is, our friends over at Consumer Reports still have the budget to test tires so you don't have to, and they recently put together a list of the all-season tires they recommend. Let's take a look at the tires that made the cut.