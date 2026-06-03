What Non-Subaru Vehicle Should Lead Every Pride Parade?
The sun is shining and there's a tinge of summer in the air. You know what that means — it's somehow already the month of June, folks, and if your respective feeds haven't reminded you yet, I'm happy to announce that it's friggin' LGBTQIA+ Pride Month. Bring on the performative LinkedIn profile photo rainbowfication, virtue signaling, and vague statements about being proud that don't take any firm stance so as to avoid alienating the portion of the population who hates us woke queer folk!
This is still a transportation blog though, despite innumerable comment-section claims that we aren't, so we'll stay focused on how transportation plays into Pride, and one of the most visible forms of that are the cars that take center stage in the Pride parades across the country. So we want to know, what non-Subaru car does the always-tolerant Jalopnik audience think should lead every Pride parade?
Subaru is the low-hanging fruity fruits of queer automotive lore, so we are challenging you to think outside the closet with this question. Say it loud and proud in the comments below! And remember, we accept you just the way you are.
I think the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet should lead every Pride parade
One of my favorite things to do at Pride is crossdress, so I think the infamous Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet would make a fabulous partner to any Pride parade. Plus, convertibles are the ideal vehicle for most parades (as long as you're not a Kennedy), so I think the Murano CrossCabriolet is the perfect car to lead a Pride parade.
It's a segment-bending weirdo that challenged preexisting notions of what an SUV could be, and of what kind of vehicle could become a convertible, and like many queer people know, being different isn't always easy. The CrossCabriolet has received endless hate since it first debuted, and it remains the butt of many jokes among automotive enthusiasts, but I love these sorts of cars. The misfits, the left-of-center cars, and the downright weirdos.
I started writing this as a way to capitalize off the CrossCabriolet's preexisting hate, but in writing about it I'm realizing that it's even more perfect to lead Pride parades than I initially thought. Pride is the time to celebrate the things that make you you, even when society tells you to act, dress, and speak like a so-called "normal person," or car in this case. But the CrossCabriolet was a proudly weird creation from the start, and it very much deserves to be at the head of every Pride parade. What say you?