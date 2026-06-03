What Non-Subaru Vehicle Should Lead Every Pride Parade?

The sun is shining and there's a tinge of summer in the air. You know what that means — it's somehow already the month of June, folks, and if your respective feeds haven't reminded you yet, I'm happy to announce that it's friggin' LGBTQIA+ Pride Month. Bring on the performative LinkedIn profile photo rainbowfication, virtue signaling, and vague statements about being proud that don't take any firm stance so as to avoid alienating the portion of the population who hates us woke queer folk!

This is still a transportation blog though, despite innumerable comment-section claims that we aren't, so we'll stay focused on how transportation plays into Pride, and one of the most visible forms of that are the cars that take center stage in the Pride parades across the country. So we want to know, what non-Subaru car does the always-tolerant Jalopnik audience think should lead every Pride parade?

Subaru is the low-hanging fruity fruits of queer automotive lore, so we are challenging you to think outside the closet with this question. Say it loud and proud in the comments below! And remember, we accept you just the way you are.