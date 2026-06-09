To See The End Of The World In California, You'll Need The Right Vehicle

It's tough to think of a more iconic American sand scape than the Mojave Desert. With Joshua Tree National Park's nearly 800,000 acres of arid, desolate beauty, and a fancy Rivian charging station to boot (because California), this locale is equal parts awe-inspiring and foreboding. There's also no shortage of Instagram-worthy tourist attractions, including artist Jack Pierson's "The End of the World" installation.

Owing to the Mojave's soft sand, more than a few visitors have gotten their cars stuck when trying to reach this Hollywood-meets-Stonehenge art piece, only to be forced to ring up local tow-truck services at $200+ a pop. SF Gate quotes one poor soul: "The sand looks innocent until it grabs your wheels and laughs while you sink like a sad desert submarine."

If you're planning a trip to this unique attraction and want to avoid this indignity, it's important to bring the right vehicle — specifically, a desert-friendly truck or SUV with four-wheel drive. First, opt for a purpose-built 4x4 off-roader with a body-on-frame design, plenty of torque, and a high ground clearance with good approach and departure angles. All-terrain tires are also important, as their deeper, chunkier treads and wider track — compared to the "all-season" tires found on most cars — allow for a larger "contact patch" with the sand and enable increased traction.

While these attributes won't completely nullify your chances of getting swallowed up, they'll make it easier to reach your desert destination. Let's examine some examples of ideal sand-crawling SUVs, as well as a few tools that can save your hide if you do become stuck.