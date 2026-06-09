To See The End Of The World In California, You'll Need The Right Vehicle
It's tough to think of a more iconic American sand scape than the Mojave Desert. With Joshua Tree National Park's nearly 800,000 acres of arid, desolate beauty, and a fancy Rivian charging station to boot (because California), this locale is equal parts awe-inspiring and foreboding. There's also no shortage of Instagram-worthy tourist attractions, including artist Jack Pierson's "The End of the World" installation.
Owing to the Mojave's soft sand, more than a few visitors have gotten their cars stuck when trying to reach this Hollywood-meets-Stonehenge art piece, only to be forced to ring up local tow-truck services at $200+ a pop. SF Gate quotes one poor soul: "The sand looks innocent until it grabs your wheels and laughs while you sink like a sad desert submarine."
If you're planning a trip to this unique attraction and want to avoid this indignity, it's important to bring the right vehicle — specifically, a desert-friendly truck or SUV with four-wheel drive. First, opt for a purpose-built 4x4 off-roader with a body-on-frame design, plenty of torque, and a high ground clearance with good approach and departure angles. All-terrain tires are also important, as their deeper, chunkier treads and wider track — compared to the "all-season" tires found on most cars — allow for a larger "contact patch" with the sand and enable increased traction.
While these attributes won't completely nullify your chances of getting swallowed up, they'll make it easier to reach your desert destination. Let's examine some examples of ideal sand-crawling SUVs, as well as a few tools that can save your hide if you do become stuck.
What to drive in the desert (and what to bring along with you)
There are dozens, if not hundreds, of sand-friendly 4x4s. The venerable 2026 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, for example, comes with massive 33-inch all-terrain tires, a 10.8-inch ground clearance, part-time four-wheel drive, and front tow hooks — all of which help make it a fine desert-going companion.
Likewise, the current-gen Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road ticks nearly every box for a solid desert-friendly transporter. It boasts a healthy 10.1-inch maximum ground clearance and comes equipped with 33-inch all-terrain tires, heavy-duty shocks, and a solid 317 pound-feet of standard torque. Other vehicles to consider for desert adventures include the Ford Bronco, Land Rover Defender, and Toyota Land Cruiser. Regarding extra equipment that can get your vehicle unstuck, the U.S. Parks Department recommends that Mojave off-roaders always carry a jack, traction mats like floor mats, a spare (all-terrain) tire, and a shovel.
Finally, when preparing for driving emergencies before traveling to the "End of the World," ensure you have a full tank of gas, a fully charged phone, and a juiced-up power bank. If you're in the Mojave, a satellite phone or messaging device, as well as a paper map, can also be potential life-savers if GPS and/or cell service conks out. Be sure to share your itinerary with a friend or family member, and check the weather and trail conditions wherever you're headed. National Park Service members also recommend packing extra food and water, hot- and cold-weather clothing, medications, and a flashlight.