I Need A 4x4 Daily Driver That's Comfortable And Off-Road Capable! What Car Should I Buy?

Alex works in the Bay Area and is looking for a daily driver that's manageable in around-town traffic but is also capable of hitting the trails for camping excursions. As a taller guy he would appreciate a vehicle he can sleep in, too. With a budget up to $60,000, what car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here's the scenario:

I am looking for a vehicle that will function as a solid daily driver but with enough capability to serve a trusty vehicle to take on unimproved and unmaintained roads. I am big outdoorsman and while I usually camp in a tent or a hammock, I enjoyed camping in the bed when it would get really cold or wet. It would be great to have something that I could easily accommodate my 6'3 frame for sleeping. The real catch is that I work in the Bay Area and most of my outdoor adventures are at least a several hour drive, so it needs to be able to comfortably drive on highways and in stop and go traffic during the week.

In summary- 4x4, reliable enough to get to and from work, good space for all my outdoor gear, at least modest tow capacity, budget up to $60,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $60,000

Location: San Jose, CA

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: 4x4, Comfort, space

Doesn't want: Something too odd or exotic