I Need A 4x4 Daily Driver That's Comfortable And Off-Road Capable! What Car Should I Buy?
Alex works in the Bay Area and is looking for a daily driver that's manageable in around-town traffic but is also capable of hitting the trails for camping excursions. As a taller guy he would appreciate a vehicle he can sleep in, too. With a budget up to $60,000, what car should he buy?
(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)
Here's the scenario:
I am looking for a vehicle that will function as a solid daily driver but with enough capability to serve a trusty vehicle to take on unimproved and unmaintained roads. I am big outdoorsman and while I usually camp in a tent or a hammock, I enjoyed camping in the bed when it would get really cold or wet. It would be great to have something that I could easily accommodate my 6'3 frame for sleeping. The real catch is that I work in the Bay Area and most of my outdoor adventures are at least a several hour drive, so it needs to be able to comfortably drive on highways and in stop and go traffic during the week.
In summary- 4x4, reliable enough to get to and from work, good space for all my outdoor gear, at least modest tow capacity, budget up to $60,000
Quick Facts:
Budget: up to $60,000
Location: San Jose, CA
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: 4x4, Comfort, space
Doesn't want: Something too odd or exotic
Expert 1 - Tom McParland: Save your cash for your gear
Alex, you indicated that your off-road driving seems to be mostly unpaved roads and light trails. Therefore, you don't really need a rock crawler with locking differentials to climb up a mountain. The other issue with the 4x4-style SUVs is that they are going to be really thirsty as a commuter car navigating Bay Area traffic. I'm going to suggest something a bit more comfortable, that won't drain your wallet every time you fill it up, but is still reasonably capable.
You are the classic case for a Subaru Outback. The wagon body style and fold-flat second row seats will make for a comfortable place to sleep if the weather gets dicey. Fuel economy will be in the mid-20 MPG range rather than in the teens, and the size of the Subaru makes it a bit more manageable for city parking. The off-road-focused Wildnerness trim starts around $40,000 and there are plenty of dealers willing to put some cash on the hood. At that price, you can load it up with accessories galore to really enjoy your time outdoors.
Expert 2 - Amber DaSilva: Overkill is okay, if it's cool as hell
Alex, I'm intrigued by your word choice here. "Unimproved and unmaintained roads" are the types of routes I'd drive in my old Scion FR-S on Michelin Pilot Super Sports just to get to mountain biking trailheads — you really don't need much "capability" to tackle a fire road. Plenty of very reasonable daily drivers could get you to the places it sounds like you're going, without any compromise for the long highway stretches, but I get the sense that's not quite what you're looking for. You sound like you want something a little more intense.
So, Alex, here's the intensity you want: A Toyota Tacoma with the TRD Off-Road package, a lift, bash guard bumpers, yellow LED fog lights, and a rooftop tent. The ad is light on mod details — you'll have to ask the seller for them yourself — but the car's located right in San Jose for you to go inspect. This kind of overland lifestyle is often as much about the looks as it is the function, and this Taco has the looks you want for only two thirds of your budget.
Is it overkill? Absolutely! But it's also cool as hell, and it sounds like you're more likely to use at least some of its capability than the average owner of a jacked-up sand-colored Taco. Sometimes it's less about the car you need than the car you want, and I dare you to look me in the eyes and say you don't want this.
Expert 3 - Lawrence Hodge: A new SUV is within reach (if the dealers play ball)
Alex, I'm going to piggyback off what my colleague Amber suggested and throw in another Toyota for your consideration. Rather than pay the near new prices for a used Tacoma, why don't you treat yourself and get a brand new car? With your price point, you could probably get a new Toyota 4Runner, specifically, a 4Runner TRD Off-Road.
Why the 4Runner? It checks all the boxes of what you're looking for in a vehicle. It's comfortable enough to use on a daily basis, especially if you're sitting in traffic. It should also be pretty reliable. It's a Toyota, after all, though admittedly that reliability remains to be seen given the new generations use of a turbocharged four cylinder engine. You can also tow with the new Tacoma: when properly equipped it's rated for 6,000 pounds, which should be more than enough capacity for whatever you need to pull.
The wild card in all of this is pricing. You're in a good spot with your budget, which theoretically means you can get a 4Runner TRD Off-Road like this example I found for $50,770. But, given the fact that this is a highly popular model and combine that with dealer greed, you may encounter some markups that take the 4Runner's pricing above your budget. Still, you should definitely check out the new 4Runner. You may find that it's the perfect fit for you and your outdoorsy needs.
Expert 4 - Jason Marker: Four wheels good, two wheels better, three wheels best
Alex, I'll cut right to the chase. Forget 4Runners or Broncos or Tacos or anything else with four wheels. What you need is a Ural GearUp! Before I get too far into this, I should tell you that I worked for Ural once for about a year doing PR. I can assure you, though, that I was like this about Urals well before I worked there. They've been my special interest for a long time now.
Urals are rugged and simple bikes equipped with a sidecar, built by the same company since World War II. Powered by a BMW-derived 750cc Boxer with a four-speed gearbox complete with reverse, they were built with off-roading in mind, and they have a selectable two-wheel drive system that connects the sidecar wheel to the main rear hub. Just what you need for your "unimproved and unmaintained roads."
Now, look. I hear you. "Why a motorcycle with a sidecar? Is this guy nuts?" I am, but that's beside the point. I'm a Ural owner myself, and I've ridden mine all over this country on every kind of road, trail, and goat path you can imagine. The sidecar gives you a surprising amount of storage, especially if you're using backpacking camping gear. You sound like a minimalist camper, so you should be fine. It can go just about anywhere, especially with that 2WD system. It's also small, relatively agile, and you can park it anywhere you can find a space—all those things are important out there in the Bay Area, I know.
Is it practical? Not really. Is it cheap? No. Is it fast? Absolutely not. It is extremely rad, though, along with being versatile and fun. Ural also offers a ton of off-roading accessories like skid plates, winches, luggage racks, auxiliary lighting, etc. that you can use to really zoot your bike up how you want it. Seriously, get a Ural. Join us. You won't get where you're going quickly, but you'll look great getting there.
Here's a 2023 GearUp in Garnet Red, the Good Color. You should absolutely go get it, and you can thank me later.