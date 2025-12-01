The Pros & Cons Of 10 Cylinder Engines

Ten-cylinder engines, particularly V10s (the most common layout for 10s, though there have been attempts at flat-10s and even W10s), have some interesting engineering, packaging, and power-delivery quirks. But that can all wait, because listen to this:

That is the exhaust note of the V10-powered Lexus LFA. If you're unfamiliar with that car, oh, you lucky so-and-so, you're going to learn about what may be the most stupendously sonorous, sensous, spine-tinglingly sweet-sounding cylinder count there is. Yes, the Lexus LFA had exhaust-note tuning assistance from Yamaha (both the one that makes motorcycles and the one that makes pianos), but there's something inherent in V10s that tickles our brains just right.

Scott Mansell, former EuroBoss racing champ and founder of YouTube channel Driver61, did a deep scientific dive into why V10s sound so good, particularly the 20,000-rpm Formula 1 V10. He showed that as engines gain cylinders, new frequencies get accentuated. My fellow musicians already see where this is going: Once an engine hits cylinder five, you get a major third interval, which sticks around as the cylinder count doubles to 10. Humans generally find that major intervals sound happy, so V10s can be scientifically proven to delight our ears. Even a diesel version, like that found in the nightmarishly complex Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI, can sound amazing:

Okay, enough gushing over how V10s sing — now down to brass tacks. Something else Mansell said about V10s rings true, and that's that they encompass lots of compromises. Anyone who's ever compromised knows you have to give something up to get something, and V10s both giveth and taketh away.