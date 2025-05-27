Okay, Hear Me Out: Toyota Sienna Magnolia Edition With Wood-Paneled Sliding 'Barn Doors'

Growing up in the late 1900s, there were plenty of problems in the U.S., but at least we got one thing right — minivans. A few people I knew had SUVs, but most of my friends' parents had minivans. They were ridiculously practical family haulers, and they still are today, even if they aren't nearly as popular. As if anything with room for four kids and all their stuff is ever going to make you look cool. I mean, you're really going to tell me with a straight face that you feel cool stuffing your family into a Volkswagen Atlas? Really?

Still, I think I have a way for Toyota to sell more Siennas or at least make the Dallas Target Moms sweat a little before deciding to stick with their Ford Explorers. Yes, I'm talking about partnering with Chip and Joanna Gaines to create the Sienna Magnolia Edition. If you follow interior design trends closely, you're probably saying, "Yeah, Collin. Maybe five years ago. Magnolia is out!" And you'd largely be correct that a lot of people have (thankfully) moved on from shiplap, faux-distressed everything and terrible signs that tell you where you are or what to do.

On the other hand, do you know how many interior barn doors I saw when I was in Texas last week? Even the hotel had giant barn doors. Do you know what else has sliding doors and used to come with wood panels on the sides? Minivans. With a little rebranding magic, you can just turn those sliding doors into "barn doors," and suddenly they'll be cool again. It's such an obvious move, I'm surprised Toyota didn't think of it years ago.

And they say journalists make terrible product planners. Ridiculous.