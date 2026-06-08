Is Cleaning Your Car To Improve Fuel Economy Myth Or Mythbusted?

Whether talking about a cheap and cheerful Mitsubishi Mirage or the recently updated Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan, nothing beats the feeling of a freshly washed car. Is there something about a clean car that somehow makes it drive better, or is it all about the shine and prestige that makes a clean vehicle stand out among the dirtier herd? Lest you believe that a dirty car conveys carelessness and a general lack of attention to detail, while a clean car suggests financial stability and discipline, the real message is clear: a clean vehicle is more pleasant to drive and makes the driver (and passengers) feel good, too.

As it turns out, cleaner cars will also help save gas, and the myth about dirty cars being more aerodynamic and efficient than clean cars was busted many years ago by our favorite science-preaching folks from the MythBusters. Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman took an old sedan (which appears to be a fourth-gen Ford Taurus), covered it in dirt and mud, and ran it on an empty track to measure its fuel economy. The car got 24 mpg, which is pretty decent for an early 2000s family sedan.

Next, they cleaned the car and ran it on the same track, and it got 26 mpg. It doesn't seem like much, but with average gas prices hovering close to $4.30 in today's war-ridden economy, the clean car would have saved around 38 gallons of fuel over 10,000 miles. That's $163.40 saved just by having a cleaner car. So, yeah, clean cars rule.