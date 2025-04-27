You're Risking Your Paint Washing Your Car Like This
One of the only things we, as car enthusiasts, can agree on is that we like to argue. We'll argue about anything car related any time with anyone, and the smaller and more inconsequential the argument, the better. We'll argue over things like octane ratings and types of oil. No issue is too big to get red in the face about on a decades-old specialist forum with five active users. I love this about us.
Among the most contentious automotive subjects out there — perhaps more so than Chevy vs. Ford — is in regards to car washes and the correct way to wash a vehicle, so the washing doesn't damage the paint. There are many tiny details to hone in on. Should you hand wash or is a car wash okay? How hard is too hard when it comes to water? What kind of cloth/soap/wax/etc. should you use? It's a real treasure trove of hills to die on for persnickety, detail-oriented car nerds.
The thing is, once you drill down into the subject, there is a notion of truth that many can agree on. You can run the risk of damaging your car's paint by running it through an automatic car wash. Here's how and what you should do instead.
Beward of the automatic car wash
It will likely come to no surprise that the answer is, "by running your car through an automatic car wash". Now, look, I'm a big fan of car washes, both the coin-op kind and the ones you ride through inside your car. They're convenient, affordable, and do a pretty decent job. That said, they can really do a number on your vehicle, and you may end up with a nightmare car wash story.
Automatic car washes see hundreds to thousands of vehicles a day, and all of them in various states of filth and ill repair. Aside from the physical beating a vehicle gets from the brushes in an automatic car wash, those brushes can pick up dirt and grime from all the vehicles that pass through them. The brushes get dirty, and they end up full of abrasive grit that they then transfer to your vehicle. Alongside those issues, the battering a car takes in an automatic car wash can damage mirrors, antennas, and windows while the rails that pull the car along can damage wheels and tires.
In addition, a lot of car washes recycle their water, so there's a chance you may end up with the drippings from other cars if the water isn't properly treated, which can contain salt and other corrosive materials if it's not. Even more, the cleanest water can leave spots or stains on paint depending on how hard the local water is.
It's safe to wash your car yourself, right?
Honestly, the best way to clean your vehicle without damaging the paint is to do it yourself at home if you have the space and time. All you need is a good sponge, some microfiber cloths, and a respectable cleaning agent. There are plenty of soaps and cleaners available at your local parts store, and you can find some really good how-tos on YouTube, so that you make sure you're not accidentally damaging your car's paint.
Washing your car by hand has the added bonus of getting you up close and personal for an extended amount of time. This allows you to spot any damage to the paint or sheet metal, wheels and tires, or anything else you might miss during day-to-day operation. Plus, spending an afternoon washing, waxing, and cleaning your vehicle is pretty relaxing! Save yourself some money and give your paint a break.