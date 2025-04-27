You're Risking Your Paint Washing Your Car Like This

One of the only things we, as car enthusiasts, can agree on is that we like to argue. We'll argue about anything car related any time with anyone, and the smaller and more inconsequential the argument, the better. We'll argue over things like octane ratings and types of oil. No issue is too big to get red in the face about on a decades-old specialist forum with five active users. I love this about us.

Among the most contentious automotive subjects out there — perhaps more so than Chevy vs. Ford — is in regards to car washes and the correct way to wash a vehicle, so the washing doesn't damage the paint. There are many tiny details to hone in on. Should you hand wash or is a car wash okay? How hard is too hard when it comes to water? What kind of cloth/soap/wax/etc. should you use? It's a real treasure trove of hills to die on for persnickety, detail-oriented car nerds.

The thing is, once you drill down into the subject, there is a notion of truth that many can agree on. You can run the risk of damaging your car's paint by running it through an automatic car wash. Here's how and what you should do instead.