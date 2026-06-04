These Are Your Favorite Ford Cars

The Big Blue Oval was once synonymous with the very concept of cars in this country. Ford moved some 15 million Model Ts between 1908 to 1927, and the F-150 is still one of the best selling vehicles of all time. Ford has a lot more competition in the U.S. market these days, but its still a powerhouse automaker and has made some amazing cars in its nearly 125 years of existence.

Fords can seem ubiquitous, blending into the traffic as everyday, working class vehicles, igniting neither passion nor ire in the civilian heart. But I'm not talking to civilians, I'm talking to the car enthusiasts on the front lines. Which is why I asked you about your favorite Fords. The first pick on this list certain exemplifies my favorite quality in car people; the everyday because beautiful with the right kind of eyes. The second defends are long-maligned (and lovely) car.

The rest of you dipped into history, calling up powerful engines, beautifully penned concepts and long-forgotten land yachts of this all-American automaker. It was a pleasure to scroll through your answers, so I hope you also take the time to take a look.