These Are Your Favorite Ford Cars
The Big Blue Oval was once synonymous with the very concept of cars in this country. Ford moved some 15 million Model Ts between 1908 to 1927, and the F-150 is still one of the best selling vehicles of all time. Ford has a lot more competition in the U.S. market these days, but its still a powerhouse automaker and has made some amazing cars in its nearly 125 years of existence.
Fords can seem ubiquitous, blending into the traffic as everyday, working class vehicles, igniting neither passion nor ire in the civilian heart. But I'm not talking to civilians, I'm talking to the car enthusiasts on the front lines. Which is why I asked you about your favorite Fords. The first pick on this list certain exemplifies my favorite quality in car people; the everyday because beautiful with the right kind of eyes. The second defends are long-maligned (and lovely) car.
The rest of you dipped into history, calling up powerful engines, beautifully penned concepts and long-forgotten land yachts of this all-American automaker. It was a pleasure to scroll through your answers, so I hope you also take the time to take a look.
Interesting choice and best choice?
This won't be a popular comment, but I mean it in all seriousness: the second generation Ford Fusion (2013 to 2020). Baffling choice? Maybe, but for me, these cars were gorgeous. The last of these are now six years old yet they still capture my gaze when I see one. Ford did everything right in this design. The Aston Martin grille, the power bulge on the hood, the sculpted character lines on the sides. They all contribute to a design that looked great then and looks great now. The interiors were well designed too. They looked and felt upscale. Any time I drove one, I liked it. But it was the right car at the wrong time. People were shunning cars in favour of crossovers – bland, uninspired and uninspiring crossovers.
I just got back from the UK and parts of Europe, and in northern Scotland I had an otherworldly experience in that I had a taxi that was a Ford Mondeo (Fusion to us). But it was the wagon. And it had a diesel. And a manual transmission. The coveting was strong. The owner said it had 400,000 miles on it.
With vehicles being priced beyond reach, I'm hoping cars come back. Ford can use the Fusion as a guide.
From Mike-NB
A lot of love for this little vehicle
The Pinto sedan delivery. With a manual transmission, of course.
and
I'm a fan of the special edition version.
and
I want to marry that car
From Anonymous Person, Dan60, mejoroy576
Cruise that turnpike in style!
I grew up hearing about my Dad's 1957 Mercury Turnpike Cruiser. The stories seemed to be too good to be true, but as I've gone looking into them in recent years, they were quite amazing. From my memory, Dad's had 3x2bbl carbs, but supposedly that wasn't available in 1957, so maybe his was a 1958. The pushbutton automatic was something that came up in the stories as well.
From Clay Horste
What Ford is all about
1967 Ford Shelby GT500. 100% brute. 100% attitude. 100% style. One of the best middle fingers to every single car out there. I'm not a huge fan of classic Mustangs, but I'd get one of these in a millisecond.
From Xavier96
Long, strong and classy
1964 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Convertible. The reason I chose this over the '61-'63 is because Ford had tweaked the original design just enough to make a good looking Lincoln a great looking Lincoln. We'll never see a boulevard cruiser like this again
From Jimboy II, The Sequel
The K stands for Killer (not really but what a killer car!)
1966 Mustang Fastback GT K-Code. It is a rare and highly sought out muscle car that I can never afford but I still would like one.
From IB007
Such a boat, Ford put a port hole on the side
At first I was going to say the '69 Boss 429 Mustang, but then I remember how much I adore the styling of the Lincoln Continental Mark IV, and, as weird as it sounds, the post-facelift ones with the larger, federally-mandated bumpers.
Yes, they were malaise-era boats that were underpowered and not built properly, but they just have such incredible visual presence. They looked like they were chopped straight from the factory.
From DiRF
A more modern Mustang
Probably the Mustang GT350R. It looks amazing, sounds amazing, has unique engine and CF wheels.
From RC350F
Almost forgot this blast from a futuristic past!
Ford GT90. I saw this car at the NY Auto Show back in '95 and fell in love. I had every magazine with pictures cut out and posted on my wall. I even wrote a 10-page paper in middle-school about all the tech that went into it and my teacher told me that I should get into the auto industry. Now I'm 20 plus years in the auto business, mostly with Ford.
My next goal is to own that car one day.
From Joel
Had to wait this long to get to a rally car? I'm a little disappointed in you, commentariat
Ford Capri RS 3100 Group 2 because box arches
From Matthew Lange